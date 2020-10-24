7 injured in Rajouri road mishap

Atleast seven persons were injured in a road accident that took place near Rajouri GMC Associated hospital Rajouri on Saturday evening.

Police said that accident took place on Saturday evening when a Scorpio car JK11B 0869 and an auto rikshaw JK11 2067 collided with each other near the main gate of Rajouri hospital.

“Seven persons got injured in the accident who all were shifted to hospital where they are under treatment,” police added.

The injured have been identified as 34 years old Zohir Fatima daughter of Mohammad Alyas, 20 years old Salma Kouser daughter of Mohammad Rashid, 20 years old Parveen Akhter wife of Munshi Khan, 35 years old Sanam Taseen wife of Mohammad Shafeeq, 23 years old Naseem Akhter wife of Mohammad Shad, 56 years old Rafiqa Begum wife of Ghulam Rabani and auto driver Shabir Shah.

Police said to have taken cognizance of the matter.