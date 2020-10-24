8 animals charred to death in fire incident in Poonch

Eight animals were charred to death in a fire incident in Noona Bandi village of Poonch.

Police said that incident of fire took place in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at around 1.40 am when fire started from the cattle shed of Fazal Hussain Shah son of Hassan Shah resident of Noona Bandi.

“Within no time, flames engulfed the entire structure which got reduced to ashes and killed eight animals that included three buffaloes, two cows and three goats.” police added.

Timely action by locals, police teams and fire tenders averted flames from spreading to other areas, police further said.