Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 3:20 AM

8 COVID19 patients discharged from Rajouri hospital

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 3:20 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

At least eight COVID19 patients were discharged from the hospital here on Monday after full recovery from the disease.

Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Javed Iqbal said six patients were from Rajouri while two others were from Poonch district.

Trending News
File Pic

Sopore driver dies at Srinagar hospital; J&K Covid-19 toll now 47

Representational Pic

NC seeks compensation to hailstorm-hit orchardists, growers

File pic/GK

JKAP demands special financial package for transport industry

NC concerned over plight of stone quarry workers

He said all the patients were repeatedly tested for the infection and their reports came negative following which they were discharged.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri Sher Singh said the patients were discharged after they recovered fully from the infection.

Related News