8 COVID19 patients discharged from Rajouri hospital

At least eight COVID19 patients were discharged from the hospital here on Monday after full recovery from the disease.

Deputy Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Javed Iqbal said six patients were from Rajouri while two others were from Poonch district.

He said all the patients were repeatedly tested for the infection and their reports came negative following which they were discharged.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri Sher Singh said the patients were discharged after they recovered fully from the infection.