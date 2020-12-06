Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 6, 2020, 10:34 PM

8 in fray for Phase-VIII DDC, Panchayat by- elections

Eight candidates are in fray for Phase VIII- the last phase of District Development Council and Panchayat- by elections, in Kathua district.

According to the District Panchayat Election Officer (DPEO), Kathua, there was no withdrawal for  DDC Seat of Keeriyan Gandyal constituency and a   vacant Sarpanch seat of Block Keerian Gandyal on the last day of the withdrawal i.e December 4.

Among the total 08 candidates, 06 are contesting for Keeriyan Gandyal DDC seat and 02 for one vacant sarpanch seat in Keerian Gandyal Block. The polling for the last phase would be held on December 19.

Meanwhile, the only candidate for vacant panch seat in Block Keerian Gandyal was declared elected unopposed by the concerned Returning Officer.

