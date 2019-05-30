Absenteeism: Salaries of 4 officials withheld

The District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, Thursday withheld the salaries of four officials after they were found to be absent during a surprise inspection.

An official said, “In order to ensure punctuality among employees, the DDC inspected several offices, including Additional District Development Commissioner’s office, Regional Director Survey and Land Records, office of Assistant Commissioner and office of Collector Defence.”

During the inspection, he said, Dil Jhan and Ram Chander, posted in the office of Additional District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Farooq, posted in office of the Regional Director Survey and Land Records, and Mohammad Azad, posted in the DDC’s office, were found to be absent.

The four officials have been served show cause notices, while their salaries have been withheld till further orders, the officer said.

Instructions have also been issued to all the officials to maintain punctuality, he said.