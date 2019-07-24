Acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccination in Rajouri hospitals

The government as well as private hospitals in Rajouri and Poonch towns have been facing acute shortage of anti-rabies vaccination.

A health official said on condition of anonymity, “We’re facing this shortage (of vaccination) from the last one year. And only Rajouri and Poonch is not affected by this crisis. The situation is same in other hospitals of the region as well, as the concerned authorities have not been supplying enough vaccination.”

In Rajouri, the health official said that only 50 vials were received in June this year while for 10 months prior to June, the authorities didn’t provide any supply. In Poonch too, only 50 vials were received last month.

CMO Rajouri, Dr Sunil Sharma, said, “The fifty vials provided last month are under utilization and a further request has been made to the higher authorities to provide more stock at the earliest.”

Medical Superintendent of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, Dr Suresh Gupta, said: “We haven’t received the supply of anti-rabies vaccination from around 10 months. We’ve made a request to higher authorities to provide the vaccination at the earliest.”

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

CMO Poonch, Dr Mumtaz Bhatti said that of the 50 vials received last month, twenty have been provided to District Hospital Poonch and rest to other hospitals of the town.

“In fact there is a severe shortage. But we’re hopeful that we will receive the supply soon as the higher authorities are aware about the crisis,” he said.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited, Shiv Kumar Gupta, when contacted, said, “A fresh supply of 3500 vials has been supplied to Directorate of Health Services Jammu for further distribution.”