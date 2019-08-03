Additional companies of RAF, CPMF, BSF deployed in Rajouri, Poonch

Amid prevailing tension, State government on Saturday deployed additional companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Central Para Military Forces (CMPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) here in the border towns of Rajouri and Poonch.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

People living in the twin districts claimed that in the last three days, several companies of CRPF, ITBP and BSF have been deployed in Rajouri and Poonch.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

They said that contingents of RAF, an elite forces to deal with law and order related problems, have also arrived in the twin towns creating panic among the locals.

No government official was available for comments.