Agri farm machinery bank established in Rajouri village

To facilitate the farming practices and thus ensuring increase in the income of farmers, the Agriculture department Monday set up a farm machinery bank in Kewal Tarn Panchayat of Block Budhal in Rajouri district under SMAM scheme.

In order to increase the income of farmers and get more work done in less time, the farm machinery bank is equipped with modern machinery. Farm Machinery Bank was inaugurated in the presence of Sarpanch Farooq Inqalabi by Sub-Divisional Agriculture Officer Sub-Division Budhal Sanjay Bakaya and during inaugural function AEO Kandi Rajesh Kumar, AEO JamolaMukhtar Ahmed, AEO SamoteAjaz Ahmad Dar were also present.

Local farmers expressed happiness over the establishment of Bank and thanked the Chief Agriculture Officer Rajouri as well as Sarpanch Gram PanchayatKewal Farooq Inqalabi.

