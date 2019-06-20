Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 21, 2019, 3:16 AM

Anti-encroachment: 8 structures dismantled in Samote

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 21, 2019, 3:16 AM

In a daylong anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Forest department, eight structures were dismantled near JNV school in Samote village on Thursday.

During the drive, locals tried to resist and also allegedly manhandled the officials, but their attempts were averted by a heavy deployment of policemen.

Trending News

Create environment of trust: Modi tells Imran

Govt will ensure safe environment in JK: President Kovind

India rejects Pak media report, says not ready for talks

Operations in JK conducted in professional manner: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Forest department’s Range Officer, Surankote, Nissar Hussain, said that despite several warnings, the owners of the eights structures continued construction. “The structures were being constructed on forest land in 254 compartment number of Surankote forest range. As a result, the decision to carry out an anti-encroachment drive was taken under the supervision of Divisional Forest Officer, Poonch, Mohan Chowdhary,” he said.

Related News