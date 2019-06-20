Anti-encroachment: 8 structures dismantled in Samote

In a daylong anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Forest department, eight structures were dismantled near JNV school in Samote village on Thursday.
During the drive, locals tried to resist and also allegedly manhandled the officials, but their attempts were averted by a heavy deployment of policemen.
Forest department’s Range Officer, Surankote, Nissar Hussain, said that despite several warnings, the owners of the eights structures continued construction. “The structures were being constructed on forest land in 254 compartment number of Surankote forest range. As a result, the decision to carry out an anti-encroachment drive was taken under the supervision of Divisional Forest Officer, Poonch, Mohan Chowdhary,” he said.