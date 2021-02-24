Apni Party accuses NC of match fixing on Delimitation Commission

Apni Party Vice President Chaudhary Zulfikar Ali Wednesday accused National Conference (NC) of facilitating BJP to delimit assembly constituencies against the wishes of the people by staying away from the process.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Ali as saying that Apni Party believes that the way NC had boycotted the participation in the Delimitation Commission was an act of helping the saffron party to work as per their choice by carving out assembly constituencies without the involvement of any regional political party.

“If they were so concerned about the Reorganisation Act, 2019, the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35-A, the NC MPs should have resigned from the Lok Sabha on the same day,” he said.