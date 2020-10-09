Apni Party seeks jobs for kin of Shopian fake encounter victims

Seeking justice for the victims of Shopian fake encounter, a deputation of Apni Party from here submitted a memorandum of demands to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during his visit to the district and projected other demands.

“We hail government decision to hand over bodies of three innocent young labourers who were killed in a fake encounter in Shopian, to the families. The fair investigation restored confidence of the people in the government, but the justice to the victim families will not be served until the accused are punished. The families of the victims should be duly compensated and a family member each from the victims’ families should be given a government Job,” they demanded.

Led by Sayeed Manzoor Bukhari, the deputation submitted a memorandum of demands of people from Darhal-Budhal Assembly constituency to the LG. The party has demanded College for Peeri, construction of Budhal-Shopain road and completion of road from Koteranka to Khawas. Demand for Anas irrigation canal project was also raised by the party delegation, apart from upgradation of PHC Peeri and Medical Sub-Center Kotedhara.