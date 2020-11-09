Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: November 10, 2020, 12:38 AM

Army Commander visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch

Indian Army’s Commander for Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi Monday paid a visit to the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts and reviewed the overall security scenario.

General Officer in Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Suchindra Kumar and General Officer in Commanding Ace of Spades Division, Maj Gen Parteek Sharma were also accompanying the Northern Command Commander.

On this occasion, Lt Gen Joshi visited various forward locations in Poonch and Rajouri districts including in Mendhar sub division areas. During his visit, Lt Gen Joshi met troops deployed on the forward posts along the LoC.

He was also briefed about the prevailing situation on the LoC.

Lt Gen Joshi also took a review of the operational preparedness of the troops on LoC besides taking a detailed review of the security of both the LoC and the hinterland.

The Army Commander appreciated the robust counter insurgency and counter militancy grid and exhorted upon the troops to remain vigilant, the Army said in a statement.

