Army destroys 3 live shells in Rajouri, Poonch

Army’s Bomb Disposal Squads on Friday destroyed three high explosive shells in Rajouri and Poonch districts following information about the explosive substances in the fields.

An official said on Monday Pakistan army resorted to ceasefire violation in Poonch’s Balakote area and fired number of mortar shells. The official said one of the shells landed in a field but did not explode.

The official said the villagers found the live shell that was half buried inside the field.

“The local army unit was approached by villagers. This morning, Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad created a eight feet deep pit around the shell which was then destroyed through a controlled explosion,” said the official.

Meanwhile, Bomb Disposal Squad also destroyed two other shells which were found lying in fields in Chak Jarallan village of Nowshera area of Rajouri district.