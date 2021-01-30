Army hosts ESM rally near LoC in Rajouri

In order to reach out to the Ex Servicemen and Veer Naris and to provide a one stop platform to them for redressal of their grievances, Bhimber Gali brigade of Indian army organised an Ex Servicemen Rally at Keri near Line of Control in Rajouri.

In the rally, the army had brought together several agencies such as Ex Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Defence Pension Disbursing Office (DPDO), Zila Sainik Welfare Office (ZSWO) and representatives of police, civil administration, banks.

Hundreds of Ex Servicemen and Veer Naris from areas of Rajouri district were part of this rally who availed the benefits and also put forth their grievances.