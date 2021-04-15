Army repatriates PaK citizen on humanitarian grounds

In a goodwill gesture, Indian Army Thursday repatriated a citizen of Pakistan administered Kashmir who had inadvertently infiltrated to this side of the LoC at Balakote sector of Mendhar subdivision in Poonch district.

A statement issued by Indian army said: “A meeting between field officers of both the armies for repatriation of civilian on humanitarian grounds was held at Poonch – Rawalakot crossing point.”

The army said that the civilian identified as Ghulam Qadir son of Mohammad Din of village Ghim in Nikial, who had crossed over to Indian side on 11 April, was handed over to Pakistan authorities on humanitarian grounds on Thursday at about 11:55pm.