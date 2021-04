The Army on Wednesday returned the cattle that had crossed over to this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector to Pakistan Army.

A statement of the Army issued here said that in an immediate action to provide succor and relief to the affected citizens of PaK, Indian Army returned the cattle back to the rightful owner at Poonch Rawalakot point.

The cattle were handed over during a meeting of field officers organised at Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point on the LoC in Poonch sector.