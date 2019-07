A woman and her niece were crushed to death by an army vehicle on Lam Nowshera road in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Reports said Kaneez Begum wife of Mohammad Aslam and her niece Robia Koser were knocked by army vehicle at Lam. While Robia died on spot Kaneez succumbed at a hospital.

Police has taken both the bodies into possession and are conducting medico-legal formalities, said an official.