Arrangements for counting of ballots finalised in Rajouri

The arrangements for counting of ballots polled for the District Development Council elections 2020 were today finalised here at a meeting chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sher Singh.

Threadbare discussion was held on equipment of the Counting halls, security arrangements, appointment of Magistrates, identification of staff, provision for Covid-19 protection measures, traffic management besides proper heating/lighting and availability of drinking water facilities.

Various aspects of the counting process including counting of postal ballots, opening of ballot boxes, mixing of the votes before counting, counting of votes, persons to be allowed in the counting centre, identification of valid and invalid votes and filling of round wise and table wise tabulation sheets were also discussed in depth.

The meeting was informed that the counting of the votes for DDC elections 2020 held for the first time in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to be held at designated venues on December 22, 2020 from 9 A.M onwards till the completion of the process.

The PDD and Jal Shakti Departments were asked to ensure uninterrupted Power, drinking water supply at the venues. The concerned officers were asked to ensure a comprehensive and accurate dissemination of counting related information and details.