As 2 officers lock horns, HC to decide who will be next CDPO Mandi, today

As two women officers have locked horns over the post of CDPO Mandi, the High Court will hear the case on Monday and decide about who among the two will continue to run the affairs under the ICDS Project in the town.

Vides government order number 430 SMG 2019 dated July 9, 2019, some transfers were made in ICDS department and then CDPO Mandi, NayeemulNissa was transferred and posted as CDPO Balakote while AnjumGanai, who was looking after the charge of ICDS Project Reasi, was given the charge of ICDS Project Mandi.

When AnjumGanai joined as CDPO Mandi, NayeemulNisa Bhatti took court stay against the government order and joined back as CDPO Mandi after a few days.

“I took court stay on July 12 and joined back at Mandi on July 15. Later, after undergoing a departmental training, I joined back as CDPO Mandi,” NayeemaulNissa Bhatti said.

She further said, “As there is already a stay on the Balakote post, I too approached the High Court and only on the directions of HC, I have resumed my charge at Mandi till next date of hearing. I will comply with court’s directive, whatever it would be.”

When contacted, AnjumGanai, who joined as CDPO Mandi on July 10, said, “I am only following the departmental orders from the very first day of my transfer from Reasi.”

“As of now, Director ICDS Project has called me to her office and I will report at the Director Office Srinagar on Monday. I will abide by the court orders,” she added.

DPO Poonch said that the matter is being looked into seriously. “Let the court come up with a judgment. It will be implemented,” he said.

On being contacted, DDC Poonch said, “I have asked DPO Poonch to look into the matter.”

“Since the case is in court now and a judgment is expected by Monday, our job is to implement the court orders and we will do that, whatever it may be,” the DDC added.