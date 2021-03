The Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s ATM installed at the shrine of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (RA) in Shahdra Sharif area of Rajouri was partially damaged in a fire incident on Wednesday morning.

The fire and emergency service team from fire post Shahdra Sharif carried out a swift fire fighting operation and controlled flames before it could cause damage to the entire compartment.

Officials of fire and emergency post said that a team managed to douse off the flames averting further spread.