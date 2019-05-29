Authorities mull action against pvt schools violating norms

In a drive against private education institutions that are being run in violation of norms, government authorities in Mendhar sub division identified some schools which are running classes higher than what has been permitted.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar, Sahil Jandyal, said, “A team led by Tehsildar Mendhar, Dr Vikram Kumar, inspected some private schools, with an aim to check the implementation of norms.”

“During inspection, many private schools across the Tehsil were found violating norms with impunity,” he said.

SDM further informed that these schools are running classes higher than their permission limit, which is a clear violation of norms. “Some schools have been permitted to run classes till primary level, but they are also enrolling students of middle-school level. This is in clear violation of the laid down norms.”

He said that record of all such schools has been seized and will be furnished before higher authorities for necessary action.