A man sustained grievous injuries after he was attacked by a bear near Chatta Pani on Mughal Road on Tuesday.

Also Read | 30-year-old man stabbed to death in Jammu

The injured has been identified as Mohammad Ayoub, a resident of Buflaiz, Surankote.

Also Read | Man injured in bear attack in Beerwah

The doctors at Government Medical College and Associated Hospital, Rajouri, said that man has critical injuries on his face.

He was admitted in the hospital and provided first-aid, but was later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, for specialised treatment, they said.