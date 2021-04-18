BGSBU celebrates World Heritage Day

Centre for Hospitality and Tourism, Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri organised online events to celebrate the world heritage Day.

Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor, BGSBU in his message, said that the World Heritage Day is a day to celebrate one’s own history and culture. He said that the rich heritage of India is an all-embracing confluence of religions, traditions and customs and is being kept alive generation after generation. He said that unparalleled cultural ebullience of world heritage sites in India have an alluring effect and have been attracting tourists globally since ages. He said that this day provides us opportunity to conserve and preserve our cultural heritage and stressed upon the participants to come forward to protect the heritage for future generations.

On the occasion, Dr Shahnawaz Mukhtar, Assistant Professor University of Kashmir delivered the keynote address. He said that Jammu and Kashmir has the unparalleled treasure of Cultural and natural heritage. He mentioned that the different cultural forms of Jammu and Kashmir like art, architecture, festivals, rituals, language and mountains, embedded in ageless period of history, represents a unique blend of natural and cultural heritage. In his presentation, Dr. Shahnawaz highlighted various facets of cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir and stressed upon the need of conserving , preserving and showcasing this treasure for empowering local communities and enabling vulnerable groups to participate fully in social and cultural life.

Prof Iqbal Parwez, Dean School of Management Studies in his message said that cultural heritage signifies the purpose of our existence and connects us with our beliefs, values and traditions.

Fiza Qureshi, a Srinagar based researcher and conservationist talked on various issues related to the preservation, development and management of the cultural heritage. She said that future of our cultural heritage will depend largely on the decisions and actions of the present generation of young people. She urged upon the participants to take a lead in preserving and conserving the rich cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.