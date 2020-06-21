Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 21, 2020, 11:43 PM

BGSBU celebrates Yoga day

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 21, 2020, 11:43 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University on Sunday observed 6th International yoga day with greater zeal and fervor.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Musarrat inaugurated the webinar and emphasized on the importance of yoga for physical, mental and spiritual health.

“Yoga is the balancing of body, mind and soul. Yoga is a mind-body practice that combines physical poses, controlled breathing and meditation and helps in reducing stress,” he said.

More than 300 students, faculty members and yoga practitioners participated in the webinar

