BGSBU gets additional grant of Rs1.1 cr under TEQIP-III

The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has been sanctioned an additional grant of Rs 1.10 crore by National Projects Implementation Unit, MHRD under its Technical Education Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP-III) funded jointly by World Bank and MHRD.

The university is amongst 180 institutions initially selected under the programme with the initial funding of Rs 10 crore for academic and infrastructure development of School of Engineering & Technology (SoET).

Under the programme, all the laboratories were revamped and are now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and all the classrooms have been converted into smart class rooms with ICT enabled facilities.

Students have been provided free GATE coaching and professional development training and internship programmes and the progress of this entire programme is closely monitored by NPIU and World Bank and high performing institutions are given incentives in terms of additional grant based on the stringent evaluation of the performance benchmarks.

BGSBU, in the first stage evaluation, qualified amongst ‘High Performing Institution’ and was sanctioned an additional grant of Rupees 1.0 crore enhancing its budget to Rs 11 crore.

Recently, during the second stage of evaluation of performance, BGSBU, based on its excellent progress, has once again qualified for an additional grant of Rupees 1.1 crore taking its total sanctioned budget to Rupees 12.1 crore which is a significant achievement and will go a long way to refurbish and further augment the facilities and academic standards at SoET.

Prof. Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor BGSB University congratulated Coordinator TEQIP-III and his entire team for this achievement which is the outcome of their dedication and unrelenting efforts to take the university to the zenith of success.

The VC said that the remarkable success has brought pride to the entire university fraternity and it become possible due to the hard work and sincerity of the entire TEQIP-III team.

He said that under TEQIP-III, BGSBU aims at improving the quality of technical education and enhancing the capacity building of the School of Engineering and Technology to become responsive to rapid economic and technological developments occurring both at national and international levels

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic affairs and Coordinator TEQIP-III termed this as a remarkable achievement for the BGSBU family. Prof. Iqbal said that under TEQIP-III, School of Engineering and Technology, BGSBU has undergone a substantial change as a result of a series of academic, infrastructural and administrative reforms.

BGSBU has been selected by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, GOI , in collaboration with the World Bank under the Technical Education Quality Improvement Program-III for its School of Engineering and Technology in 2017.