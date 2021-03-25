BGSBU organises Urdu Mushaira

The Urdu department of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University’s (BGSBU) Rajouri in collaboration with the office of the Dean Students organised an Urdu Mushaira on Thursday.

A statement of BGSBU issued here said that BGSBU Rajouri Vice Chancellor Prof Akbar Masood, who was the chief guest on the occasion in his address lauded the efforts of the Urdu department for organising the Mushaira.

Prof Masood congratulated the poets who presented the Mushaira.

He said that Urdu is a language of peace, love, brotherhood and complimented the Coordinator of the Department of Urdu, Mushtaq Ahmed Wani and his team for their efforts to promote Urdu language and literature in the J&K.

Prof Masood described Mushaira as an important constituent of the Indian culture.