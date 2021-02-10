BJP committed to J&K's holistic, inclusive development: Vibodh

Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K General Secretary Vibodh Gupta Wednesday said that the saffron party was committed to holistic and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a gathering at Rajouri’s old bus stand, Gupta said BJP was committed to holistic and inclusive development and various developmental projects were going on in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

The statement quoted him as saying that the work on the double laning of the Jammu-Poonch highway was on in full swing.

Gupta said that for tourism promotion of Rajouri and Poonch good roads and better connectivity was a must.

He said black topping of Rajouri’s old bus stand would be done soon as the stand was a heritage area.

“The present government at Centre led by Narendra Modi is fully committed to the overall growth and development of all neglected areas of Jammu and Kashmir,” Gupta said in the statement.