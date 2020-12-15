BJP will sweep DDC polls in J&K: Raina

J&K president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ravinder Raina Tuesday said the saffron party was all set to sweep the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement issued here quoted Raina that while addressing election rallies at Sunderbani as saying that the common masses were in favour of BJP candidates.

He said that the public was appreciating the works done in the short period of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government and comparing it with the 70 years of Congress-led governments.

Raina said J&K had the potential to develop as a mineral hub, cultural site, tourism destination for medical and religious tours and many others but it failed miserably in every such field.