Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:07 AM

Blaze damages BSNL store, cattle shed gutted

2 animals charred alive
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 17, 2021, 1:07 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A cattle shed and several acres of grass land were gutted while the store of a telecom company suffered partial damage in three different fire incidents across Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Officials said that the first fire incident was reported in BSNL store near Tandwal in which some commodities lying inside the store got damaged.

Trending News
The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

File Photo

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

“Fire broke out during the intervening night of February 15 and 16. Two fire tenders were rushed and fire flames were controlled after hour-long fire fighting operation,” the officials of fire station Rajouri told Greater Kashmir.

They said that the second incident took place after fire broke out in grassland near SainGanji shrine on RajouriDarhal road.

Related News