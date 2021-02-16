Blaze damages BSNL store, cattle shed gutted

A cattle shed and several acres of grass land were gutted while the store of a telecom company suffered partial damage in three different fire incidents across Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Officials said that the first fire incident was reported in BSNL store near Tandwal in which some commodities lying inside the store got damaged.

“Fire broke out during the intervening night of February 15 and 16. Two fire tenders were rushed and fire flames were controlled after hour-long fire fighting operation,” the officials of fire station Rajouri told Greater Kashmir.

They said that the second incident took place after fire broke out in grassland near SainGanji shrine on RajouriDarhal road.