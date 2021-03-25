Body of man found hanging in Rajouri village

Body of a young man was today found hanging from a tree near his house in Nowshera village of Rajouri. The deceased have been identified as 24 years old Rajesh Kumar son of Subash Chander resident of Kallar Ghai village of Nowshera.

Police said that on Thursday evening, man’s body was found hanging with a tree near his house after which a police team rushed to the spot and body was removed to hospital where medico-legal formalities were conducted. “Autopsy was conducted in the hospital and later body was handed over to legal hairs for last rites while investigation into the matter is going on.” said police.