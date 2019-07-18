Body of minor retrieved from river after five days in Poonch

Also Read | Body recovered in Kokernag

The body of a five-year-old boy was retrieved from a river in Batalkote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after five days on Thursday.

According to news agency GNS, some nomads spotted the body of Yasir Nazir in the river and informed the police. A police team immediately reached at the site and retrieved the body from the river.

Yasir had slipped into the river at Loran on July 13 when he was accompanying his grandmother as they were returning from a nearby forest area after grazing cattle.

Soon after the incident, the locals and police had launched a rescue operation to retrieve the body, said the report.