Bovine smuggling: Villagers stage protest, demand arrest of accused

Villagers from Agrati Chakli area of Rajouri on Wednesday blocked Jammu Poonch national highway for around one and a half hour demanding arrest of all the accused booked in a case of assault and bovine smuggling in local police post.

Protesters blocked the highway and set to fire some old tyres raising slogans against the police department.

The protesters said that two days ago, a Tata mobile carrying bovines met with an accident at Chakli road after which some villagers rescued the people travelling in the vehicle and later informed police about a bovine smuggling act which irked the smugglers who assaulted the villagers.

“Three of the people involved in this act of assault as well as bovine smuggling have been arrested so far but others are moving free and are threatening villagers of dire consequences for informing police about bovine smuggling.” said protesters headed by Naveen Mahajan and others.

They further accused a Police Assistant Sub Inspector of shielding the accused and facilitating their escape from the crime spot on the day of incident.

Later, Station House Officer Rajouri Sameer Jillani and ChatyarChingus Police Post Incharge Ashish Chowdhary reached on the spot and pacified the protest assuring arrest of all other accused at the earliest and informed that the accused yet to be arrested are on run from police. On the assurance of police, protest was called off by the protesting villagers.