A BSF constable attempted suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that Constable P K Dass of 168 BN BSF of Uchad Arefa of Mendhar shot himself with his rifle following which he was shifted to Government Sub District hospital Mendhar.

His condition is stated to be serious.

BMO Mendhar Dr Parvaiz Ahmed Khan told GNS that he has been shifted to Udhampur army hospital.