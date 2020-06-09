Pir Panjal
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: June 10, 2020, 2:02 AM

CASO continues in Poonch villages for 11th day

The Cordon and Search Operation launched by police and army in villages of Mendhar sub-division continued for 11th consecutive day on Tuesday.

“Forces continued the operation and conducted searches that include both general area search as well as house to house search,” a police official said.

Meanwhile. the cross-LoC firing continued in two different sectors of  Poonch district for the third consecutive day.

“On Tuesday morning, Pakistan army resorted to ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar drawing retaliation from Indian army and exchange of fire which lasted for hours together,” officials said.

