CASO in Poonch area enters day 10

The ongoing Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in several villages of Mendhar sub division in Poonch district entered 10 straight day on Monday with joint teams of army and police conducted house-to-house searches.

Official sources said that after recent unconfirmed reports of possible infiltration from Line of Control in Krishna Ghati or Mendhar sector, the Cordon and Search Operation was launched which entered tenth consecutive day on Monday.

“On Monday, villages near Mendhar town and some villages in Balnoi area near Line of Control (LoC) witnessed cordon,” a sources said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said there were “some inputs” following which the CASO was launched. “It is going on for the last 10 days,” the police official said.