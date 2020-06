Security forces on Friday launched Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in several villages of Poonch near the Line of Control (LoC).

An official said the operation was launched by army and J&K Police in Saujiyan and Loran areas of near the LoC, following reports about some suspicious movement.

“We have launched CASO in the areas after receiving some inputs. The forces are on the job,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh K Angral.