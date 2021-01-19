CASO in Rajouri villages

The forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in villages near Rajouri town Tuesday.

Official said that the CASO was launched after the forces received specific information related to the presence of some suspects in the area.

The villages where cordon was laid include Chawa, Gurdan, Thandikassi and Tandwal.

Officials said that specific information was received that three to four suspects had been seen in the area of Tandwal village, 3 km from Rajouri town.

“The area of four to five villages was put under surveillance after which cordon was laid from all sides and searches were started which are still going on,” officials said.

They said that the joint teams of Army, Police, BSF and CRPF were conducting the operation at a large scale.

The area where search operation is going on is at a distance of around 10 km from the Line of Control. It is the area from where three militants were arrested on September 19 last year after they picked up a consignment dropped by a drone.