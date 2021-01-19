Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 20, 2021, 1:25 AM

CASO in Rajouri villages

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 20, 2021, 1:25 AM
GK Photo

The forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in villages near Rajouri town Tuesday.

Official said that the CASO was launched after the forces received specific information related to the presence of some suspects in the area.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Non-availability of essentials creating crisis-like situation in Kashmir: NC

Mehbooba condoles demise of former minister Sardar Rafiq Hussain

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari greets people on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary

Patiala Stabbing|J&K Students Association thanks Punjab CM, his advisor for intervention

The villages where cordon was laid include Chawa, Gurdan, Thandikassi and Tandwal.

Officials said that specific information was received that three to four suspects had been seen in the area of Tandwal village, 3 km from Rajouri town.

“The area of four to five villages was put under surveillance after which cordon was laid from all sides and searches were started which are still going on,” officials said.

Latest News
Representational Photo

Non-availability of essentials creating crisis-like situation in Kashmir: NC

Mehbooba condoles demise of former minister Sardar Rafiq Hussain

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari greets people on Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary

Patiala Stabbing|J&K Students Association thanks Punjab CM, his advisor for intervention

They said that the joint teams of Army, Police, BSF and CRPF were conducting the operation at a large scale.

The area where search operation is going on is at a distance of around 10 km from the Line of Control. It is the area from where three militants were arrested on September 19 last year after they picked up a consignment dropped by a drone.

Related News