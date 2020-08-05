Ceasefire violations continue for 2nd day in Poonch: official

For the 2nd consecutive day on Wednesday, ceasefire violation continued from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of this district, an official said.

The official said the violation took place in Mendhar’s Mankote village along the LoC during which Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling, targeting LoC forward locations as well as villages.

“The other side resorted to violation in the evening around 7 pm,” said the official. He said following the violations heavy exchange of fire took place between armies on both side of the LoC. “The shelling is going on with our soldiers retaliating effectively to the firing from across the LoC,” the official said. He, however, said there were no reports of any loss of life or property.