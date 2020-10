Violating ceasefire, Pakistan army on Saturday evening shelled Degwar area situated on Line of Control in Poonch, officials said.

“At around 06:30 PM on Saturday, Pak army started firing and shelling in the area. Pak army fired with small arms and shelling with mortars in the Degwar area,” they said.

Lt Colonel, Devander Anand, who is the spokesman of Indian army from Jammu, said that Indian army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked firing and shelling of Pak army.