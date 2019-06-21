Chaktroo residents protest water scarcity

The residents of Chaktroo village in Mandi staged a demonstration against the government on Friday, accusing officials of the Public Health Engineering department of not paying concern towards the prevailing water crisis.

The locals assembled on the Poonch-Mandi road at Chaktroo and blocked it in the early morning hours. They also raised slogans against the Public Health Engineering department.

“Water shortage has been prevalent in our area and the department has failed to mitigate our suffering. Time and again, we have contacted the officials about the issue, but nothing has been done yet,” they said.

Due to the protest, traffic remained suspended for around two hours.

Later, Station House Officer Mandi and Naib Tehsildar visited the spot and pacified the protesters, assuring them that the water supply scheme in the area will be restored in the next few days.

On the assurance, the protest was called off.

Besides, some water tankers as a temporary measure were also rushed to the area.