Also Read | Pharmacy sealed for selling banned drugs

Authorities on Friday inspected 11 chemist shops in Thannamandi town and seized one of them for allegedly violating norms.

Also Read | Huge cache of banned drugs seized in Bandipora

A team of Drugs and Food Control Organization headed by Inspector VipanKachroo and Shakoor Ahmed under the supervision of Assistant Drugs Controller Surinder Mohan conducted the inspection.

Also Read | JKVHA lauds police

“Similar inspections will continue,” Inspector VipanKachroo told Greater Kashmir.