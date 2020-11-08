Chief Justice Mittal visits district court complex Rajouri

Chief Justice High Court of J&K, Justice Gita Mittal visited the district court complex here and reviewed the functioning of the district and subordinate courts besides taking stock of the infrastructural requirements of the courts.

The District Principal and Sessions Judge, Rajouri apprised the Chief Justice about the functioning of the courts and issues faced by the lawyers, litigants and the facilities available in the court complex Rajouri.

She also interacted with the judicial officers and discussed issues faced by them in smooth dispensation of the justice. The Chief Justice also inspected the court rooms, e-court room, judicial staff rooms, and facilities available for litigants, lawyers and overall infrastructure of the court complex at Rajouri for smooth functioning of the courts.

Expressing her deep concern over the dilapidated condition of the district court complex Rajouri and other infrastructure available, the Chief Justice issued on spot instructions to the District Development Commissioner, Rajouri to carry out the required repairs and renovation works at the earliest.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by Registrar General of the High Court, Jawad Ahmed. On her arrival, the Chief Justice was greeted by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jaffer Hussain Beg along with Additional Sessions Judge Rajouri, Kusum Pandita; Chief Judicial Magistrate Rajouri, OP Thakur and District Judicial Mobile Magistrate (T), Meyank Gupta.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Muhammad Nazir Sheikh; Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kohli and Additional Superintendent of Police Liaqat Choudhary were also present.

Meanwhile, the Chief Justice last month end visited district courts of Kupwara and Bandipora and munsif courts Gurez and Sogam and reviewed their functioning and facilities available for judicial fraternity, including lawyers, judicial staff and the litigants.

The tour to the districts of Kupwara and Bandipora was conducted by the Chief Justice on October 30 and October 31, respectively during which she also visited far flung areas of Sogam and Gurez to review the working of munsif courts.

During the back to back tour, the Chief Justice was accompanied by Registrar General of the High Court, Jawad Ahmed. Senior officers of civil and police administration of the districts were also present on the occasion.

During her visit to these districts, the Chief Justice interacted with the judicial officers and inquired from them about the process of the dispensation of justice, infrastructure and availability of the facilities.

Reviewing the infrastructural requirements in the courts, the Chief Justice passed several directions to the civil administration for filling the gap for facilitating effective functioning of the judicial system. The Chief Justice stressed upon the judicial officers to work hard and in tandem with the civil and police administration to make the functioning of judicial institutions more vibrant for dispensing prompt justice to the common people.

The Chief Justice also visited munsiff court Sogam and Gurez and took stock of the available infrastructure in the court complex. The lawyer community and the common people hailed the visit of the Chief Justice to the remote districts.