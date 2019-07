Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

A civilian was injured in cross-LoC firing in Nowshera area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

A police official said that the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kalsian village today morning.

The injured, identified as Ram Saroop of Kalsian, was shifted to sub district hospital Nowshera for treatment, he said.