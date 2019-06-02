Cop felicitated for saving two girls from LoC shelling

The army Sunday felicitated a police constable for saving the lives of two young girls during cross-border shelling.

Army commander commendation cord was handed over to the police constable, Maqsood Ahmed, and was presented to him by Army Commander, Bhimber Gali brigade, during an event held at Mendhar.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mendhar, Neeraj Padyar, was also present on the occasion.

Ahmed had bravely rescued and saved the lives of two minor girls during cross-border shelling in Devta village of Mendhar Balakote on March 18, 2018.

Both the girls had sustained injuries in cross-border firing, while five of their family members were killed after a shell hit their house.