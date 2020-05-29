Pir Panjal
GK News Network
Poonch,
UPDATED: May 30, 2020, 12:37 AM

Couple injured, 16 goats, sheep killed due to lightening

Representational Pic

At least 16 goats and sheep were killed while a nomadic couple sustained minor injuries after lightening hit their house in Hari village of Surankote in this district.

An official said the couple was busy in cooking food inside their house while the animals were tied in a shed when the lightening hit the structure.

The official said 16 goats and sheep were killed on the spot. He said the nomad, Ghulam Mustafa and his wife Rakeeza Bi sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Station House Officer Surankote, Anil Sharma confirmed the incident and said a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation.

