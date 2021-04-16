Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: April 16, 2021, 10:31 PM

COVID-19 | All entry points of Rajouri plugged; 24×7 check posts set up

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: April 16, 2021, 10:31 PM
GK File/Mir Imran
GK File/Mir Imran

Soon after Rajouri district registered 33 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the highest in a day in the district this year, all entry points of Rajouri district were plugged with 24×7 check points established for screening and testing of people.

A decision in this regard has been taken by the district administration Rajouri.

Trending News

PDP alleges night raids

Tariq Karra bereaved | Congress express condolences

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

Apni Party asks Govt to release data on COVID-19 vaccination

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Give relief to citizens: Bukhari appeals SMC

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh told Greater Kashmir that special screening was being done and check points were being established at all five entry points of Rajouri district.

These include Dehra Ki Gali in Thanamandi tehsil, DeriRalyote in Manjakote, Sunderbani, Teryath and Budhal in Kotranka tehsil.

He said that 24×7 screening points had been established at these entry points with sufficient deployment of manpower that had been tasked to screen all the passengers entering the district and also to conduct testing.

Latest News
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB

PM Modi calls for increasing production of medical oxygen

Kashmir seems to return to normalcy, but people refuse to accept revoking of special status: Report

File Photo: Mir Imran/GK

Give relief to citizens: Bukhari appeals SMC

File Photo of Gh Hassan Mir

Apni Party asks Govt to release data on COVID-19 vaccination

Singh said that manpower had also been asked to regulate the entry of all the people in a way that falls under the SOPs of COVID-19 containment.

Related News