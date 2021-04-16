COVID-19 | All entry points of Rajouri plugged; 24×7 check posts set up

Soon after Rajouri district registered 33 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, the highest in a day in the district this year, all entry points of Rajouri district were plugged with 24×7 check points established for screening and testing of people.

A decision in this regard has been taken by the district administration Rajouri.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh told Greater Kashmir that special screening was being done and check points were being established at all five entry points of Rajouri district.

These include Dehra Ki Gali in Thanamandi tehsil, DeriRalyote in Manjakote, Sunderbani, Teryath and Budhal in Kotranka tehsil.

He said that 24×7 screening points had been established at these entry points with sufficient deployment of manpower that had been tasked to screen all the passengers entering the district and also to conduct testing.

Singh said that manpower had also been asked to regulate the entry of all the people in a way that falls under the SOPs of COVID-19 containment.