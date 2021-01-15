COVID: First lot of vaccine reaches Rajouri, Poonch

Finally, after a wait of several months, the vaccination programme for coronavirus shall start on Saturday with the first lot of vaccine has been received by authorities in Rajouri and Poonch district.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that vaccination programme will start in Rajouri and Poonch today morning at 10:30 AM after pan India launch

“We have received the first lot of vaccines and will start administering the same to health workers on Saturday.” said Chief Medical Officer Rajouri, Dr. Shamim Bhatti.

She said that on Saturday, vaccination drive will be organised at Government Medical College Rajouri and at Sub District Hospital Sunderbani with a target of one hundred health workers will be covered on day one.