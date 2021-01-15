Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 15, 2021, 11:33 PM

COVID: First lot of vaccine reaches Rajouri, Poonch

SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 15, 2021, 11:33 PM

Finally, after a wait of several months, the vaccination programme for coronavirus shall start on Saturday with the first lot of vaccine has been received by authorities in Rajouri and Poonch district.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that vaccination programme will start in Rajouri and Poonch today morning at 10:30 AM after pan India launch

Trending News

NC delegation calls on LG Sinha, submits memorandum

JD (U) President, BDC Chairman Keran, several delegations call on LG

'Over 200 deputations, individuals call on Advisor Baseer Khan, project demands'

RTI Movement delegation urges LG Sinha to set up CIC circuit bench

“We have received the first lot of vaccines and will start administering the same to health workers on Saturday.” said Chief Medical Officer Rajouri, Dr. Shamim Bhatti.

She said that on Saturday, vaccination drive will be organised at Government Medical College Rajouri and at Sub District Hospital Sunderbani with a target of one hundred health workers will be covered on day one.

Related News