Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Reasi,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 1:44 AM

COVID vaccination drive for cops continues at Reasi

GK News Network
Reasi,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 1:44 AM
File Photo

In the ongoing second phase of COVID-19 Vaccination drive, Police in collaboration with the Health Department has started Vaccination drive at Reasi in which COVID  Vaccine is being administered to the  frontline workers of Reasi Police including all Officers and Jawans .

SSP Reasi, RashmiWazir  told that special camps are being organised at District Hospital Reasi, CHC Katra and CHC Mohore to administer COVID Vaccine to all Officers and Jawans of Reasi Police.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

This is the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine with SSP Reasi has advised all the Officers and Jawans to get themselves vaccinated.

Related News