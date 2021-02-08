COVID vaccination drive for cops continues at Reasi

In the ongoing second phase of COVID-19 Vaccination drive, Police in collaboration with the Health Department has started Vaccination drive at Reasi in which COVID Vaccine is being administered to the frontline workers of Reasi Police including all Officers and Jawans .

SSP Reasi, RashmiWazir told that special camps are being organised at District Hospital Reasi, CHC Katra and CHC Mohore to administer COVID Vaccine to all Officers and Jawans of Reasi Police.

This is the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine with SSP Reasi has advised all the Officers and Jawans to get themselves vaccinated.