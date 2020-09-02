COVID19: 15 more tested positive in Rajouri

At least 15 more people have been tested positive for Corona Virus in Rajouri on Wednesday. Sharing the details, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Sher Singh said that atleast fifteen person have been tested positive for virus in Rajouri district. “Three of the new cases are travelers who include two CRPF personnel.” said ADC.

He added that twelve more local cases of Corona Virus have come to fore who include six from red zone areas and six from non red zone areas. “Among these twelve cases, two are from Rajouri, six from Sunderbani, one from Kalakote and three from Nowshera.”