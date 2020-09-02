COVID19: 17 locals among 18 more tested positive in Poonch

17 locals and one traveler are among eighteen more person who have been tested positive for Corona Virus in Poonch on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Poonch Rahul Yadav said that one traveler has been tested positive for virus besides seventeen locals.

“Some contacts of BDO Mendhar tested positive earlier, a few contacts of a positive case from Surankote and some from Poonch main are among these seventeen cases.” DM further said.

Yadav further said that a man from Poonch returning from outside Jammu and Kashmir was sampled at Jammu railway station and was on way to Poonch when he received a message of been tested positive after which he went missing.

“For three days, the said person remained absconding and was traced a day ago after which his family members were also sampled and three of his family including his wife and two children have been tested positive.” DM Poonch Rahul Yadav further informed.